4 hours ago

A police officer narrowly escaped death when land guards numbering about 20 attacked him at Ofaakor Jamaica City in the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that, the land guards demanded digging fee from the officer, which he refused to pay being the legitimate owner of the land.

This led to a heated confrontation and the land guards opened fire on the officer who was attempting to leave the scene in his Benz car.

About 10 bullets struck the car which shattered the windscreen and left dents on the sides of the car.

The land guards reportedly snatched the officer’s AK47 gun, prompting him to call the Central East Regional police command for backup.

The police personnel rushed to the scene to restored calm.

A manhunt was subsequently launched which led to the arrest of four suspects.

Also, the stolen AK47 gun has been retrieved.

Meanwhile, the police officer escaped unscathed.