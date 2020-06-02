1 hour ago

The police have opened investigation into the killing of a 35-year-old cattle herdsman at Dawa in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Sanda Moro, a father of five, was reportedly stabbed to death when he took his cattle for grazing near his residence.

He went missing on May 23, 2020 until his lifeless body drenched in blood was found in the bush on May 27.

Nicolas Dugbatey, owner of the cattle, said he received a distress call from Moro that he was being attacked by land guards who demanded that he gave them cattle for the Eid Feast, but he refused.

“I advised him to abandon the cattle and run for his life, as I was on my way to the police station to report the matter. When I got to the scene later only the cattle were found, with three missing, but Moro was nowhere to be found,” Dugbatey recounted.

He added that they combed the area and discovered the hideout of the land guards where they found some abandoned meats … before locating Moro who was lying dead in a pool of blood.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Superintendent Mohammed Issa Cantona, the Commander of the Prampram District Police Headquarters, told DAILY GUIDE via telephone that police had visited the scene and had taken evidence to assist in their investigation.

According to him, some residents of the area also mobilized and attacked the suspects after stabbing the herdsman to death, but the hoodlums fled the scene.

He, however, said the police were on a manhunt for the suspects.