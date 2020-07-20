1 hour ago

Lands have been destroyed by land guards operatives working for some unknown estate developers

Some hundreds of acres of farmlands belonging to peasant farmers in the Adigon community in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region have allegedly been destroyed by land guards operatives working for some unknown estate developers.

The situation is threatening the livelihood of hundreds of families in the community, with the police being accused of doing nothing.

The destruction of farmlands belonging to some peasant farmers in Adigon, which began a week ago by armed land guard operatives under the supervision of some police personnel, has rendered farmers in the community jobless.

According to natives of the community, some unknown persons with the support of government officials are taking advantage of a lingering boundary dispute between Adigon and Kpone, to drive them out of their land, while the police sit and watch without doing nothing.

An opinion leader of the area, Ataa Aboe, said aside the destruction of their properties, coupled with some threats and the recent assault of their Chief by land guards operatives, has caused fear and panic among them.

According to him, their only source of water, which is a dugout dam, has been polluted by the land guards, making life difficult for them and their livestock.

Some natives also narrated their frustrations and fears to this reporter, calling on authorities to act swiftly.

According to them, the rampant firing of warning shots at midnight and dawn has also brought some fear in the community.

Meanwhile attempts to reach the Oyibi District Police Commander on the issue proved futile, since he was not ready to touch on the subject matter.

Atinkaonline