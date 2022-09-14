4 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has caused the arrest of staff of the ministry for extortion.

The suspect, Gabriel Sarpong was arrested for extorting monies from illegal miners and engaging in mining-related activities in the excess of GH¢200,000 in the name of the Deputy Minister.

According to reports available to DGN Online, an informant blow the cover to the Deputy Minister who informed the Police to cause his arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect has since admitted to all counts of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

Mr. Duker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, has asked the security apparatus to handle the matter diligently to ensure that, the law deals with Sarpong severely.

Meanwhile, the suspect Gabriel Sarpong is currently in the custody of the Ministries Police Station, Accra assisting in the investigation.