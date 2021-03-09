3 hours ago

A military man received the beatings of his life when land guards invaded his property at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region Monday, March 8.

The heavily built men were said to have invaded the property at Akotoshie Number1 near ‘Rush Energy Drink’ at around 1pm and demanded to see the owner of the land.

Upon owning up as the owner of the property, the men pounced on the Military man and gave him the beatings of his life and therefore warned him to stay off the area

Apart from beating him, they inflicted machete wounds on the Military man.

The landguards were said to have taken an amount of GHC 7,000 which was with him, destroyed the windscreen of his car,

They also seized his gun and mobile phones.

Source: MyNewsGh.com