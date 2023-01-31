13 hours ago

Staff of Empire Builders Limited have appealed to the government to intervene in ongoing instances of brutality being meted out to them on a land at Adjiringanor belonging to the company which is part of the Trasacco Group.

According to them, languards wearing camouflage uniforms of the Ghana Armed Forces attack them during their daily duties and also attack officers of the Ghana Police Service when they are called to the scene.

Addressing a press briefing today in Accra, the PR Consultant of Empire Builders, Kwame Owusu Danso said the activities of the landguards were threatening the jobs of over 4,000 staff of Empire Builders Limited.

"The landguards brutally attack the company’s workers; demolished the company’s property; cleared part of the company’s land, and is preparing to sell the company’s land to unsuspecting members of the public," Kwame Danso said.

"Every effort of Empire Builders Limited to protect its land has been met with brute force from languards dressed as soldiers," he added.

Appeal

The workers also want the National Security, Ministry of Interior, the CID Boss and the President to intervene in the enforcement of a Supreme Court ruling about the ownership of the land.

They have also threatened to embark on a demonstration if their appeal is not acted upon in two weeks.