A 35-year-old landlord has allegedly butchered a family of three with a machete at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, leaving one dead.

The suspect who was only identified as Emmanuel reportedly killed a one and half year old Samuel Amo, and inflicted multiple machete wounds on father and sibling of the deceased, Mr. Obed Asamoah and Bridget Owusu, 19.

Mother of the deceased, Janet Owusua in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the sad incident occurred on Friday, May 5, 2023.

She narrated the story, "My husband had just returned from work when the incident happened, he was carrying my son now deceased, when the suspect confronted him and asked that we pack out of the house".

"Before my husband could reply to him, the suspect cut both the child and his father and begun butchering them, my 19-year-old daughter who was at the scene rushed to pick up the little boy who had fallen on the ground after the attack, but she was also butchered in the process ".

“I went out in desperation for help but the boy was dead when I arrived with people at the scene with both my daughter and husband battling for their lives".

She disclosed that the three victims were rushed to the emergency ward of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment but the boy was confirmed dead.

Arrest

The suspect was said to have gone into hiding after committing the crime but was flushed out from his hideout a day later.

He was arrested by some residents in the area after confessing his crime to a local pastor in the area.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigations.