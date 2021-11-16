2 hours ago

Ghanaian Landlords have been called upon to endeavour to report immigrants renting accommodation from them to the appropriate security agencies to enable proper screening and monitoring of their activities.

Mr Edwin Aasoyir, the Wa West District Immigration Commander, who made the call during the District Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting in Wechiau, said it was the responsibility of all to help protect the country’s security.

He also called on all to make it a duty to help police the country’s borders from the influx of immigrants to safeguard the interest of the nation.

Rev. Alfred Assih, a Pastor of the Church of Pentecost in the Wa West District, urged participants to take violent extremism seriously since their activities could derail the peace of the country.

He said all nations developed well with peace, pointing out that citizens of nations that chose violence to express their grievances retrogressed in both human and infrastructural development.

Madam Patience Sally Kumah, the Upper West Regional Director of the NCCE, in a speech delivered on her behalf by Mr Robert Akolgobono, an official of NCCE, explained that the Commission together with the Ministry of interior were both worried about the violent activities of extremist groups across Africa, hence the implementation of the project.

According to her, the project seeks to create awareness among stakeholders for them to understand some of the threats violent extremism posed to the country.

She urged participants to help sensitize their groups, families and communities to report suspected characters to community leaders.

Mr Nurideen Mumuni, the Wa West District Director of the NCCE, urged the youth of political parties to be circumspect about how they discussed politics on radio.

He advised them to see themselves as development competitors with the good interest of Ghana at heart.