Pressure group, OccupyGhana has once again written to the Lands Commission still asking for information on relinquished state lands.

This comes a few days after the Right to Information Commission (RIC), ordered the Lands Commission to release information on ‘returned’ State lands to OccupyGhana after the group dragged the Lands Commission to the RIC after its application of seeking information on returned state lands was turned down.

But OccupyGhana in a statement said, the Lands Commission is yet to comply with the directives of the RIC.

It has thus reminded the Lands Commission to provide the information in accordance with the RIC’s orders.

“Today marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered the ruling that ordered you to release the information to us within 14 days. In our 2 March 2023 letter, we also brought the ruling to your attention, and inquired when we may receive the information. We have not heard from you on these requests. We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us”, OccupyGhana stressed in its statement.

The RIC also slapped an ‘administrative fine’ of GH¢100,000 on the Lands Commission for earlier denying OccupyGhana the request.

OccupyGhana rejected the move by the Lands Commission to return Achimota Forest lands to the alleged owners, questioning its legality and constitutionality.

The RIC in its ruling on March 1, 2023, amongst others ordered the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission to provide information on all public lands which government’s ownership has been relinquished but this yet to be done.

“And if the 14 days expire without you giving us the information, we will take all steps available to us under the law to ensure that you comply with the RTIC’s orders”, Occupy Ghana continued.

Find full statement below

Our Ref: OG/2023/013

9 March 2023

The Ag Executive Secretary

Lands Commission

Accra

Attention: James E K Dadson

Dear Sir:

RE: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION CONCERNING RELEASED OR RELINQUISHED LANDS

This is to follow up on our letter to you dated 2 March 2023 (our ref: OG/2023/011) on the above matter.

Today marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered the ruling that ordered you to release the information to us within 14 days. In our 2 March 2023 letter, we also brought the ruling to your attention, and inquired when we may receive the information. We asked that if the information was in hardcopy, you let us know the total cost of it so that we may pay for and collect it. We also asked that if it is in softcopy, you let us know when, and to whom, we may submit a hard drive on which you will install the information.

We have not heard from you on these requests. We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us. And if the 14 days expire without you giving us the information, we will take all steps available to us under the law to ensure that you comply with the RTIC’s orders.

Yours in the service of God and Country

OccupyGhana

cc. The Chairman

Lands Commission

Accra

The Executive Secretary

Right to Information Commission

Accra

Source: citifmonline