4 hours ago

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has led a government delegation to Obuasi to meet with various stakeholders to find ways to address the issue of illegal mining in the area.

The minister’s visit to the mining town comes a week after some illegal miners invaded Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s concession and got trapped in the mine shaft.

Seventy-nine illegal miners who used the exit were subsequently arrested. Sixteen others who later attempted to invade Anglogold’s concession were also arrested.

The incident has created tension between community members and Anglogold Ashanti.

As part of efforts to better understand the issues, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources held a closed-door meeting with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and the Obuasi East District Assembly. He also held separate meetings with traditional leaders under the Adansi Traditional Council and the management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

During his preliminary remarks at the meeting with the management of Anglogold, Mr. Jinapor assured the company of the government’s commitment to ensuring that the mine achieves its goals.

The minister also visited the mining sites of the mining company.

He will later meet with small-scale miners in the area to hear their concerns.

Source: citifmonline