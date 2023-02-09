3 hours ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, has commended the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, for preventing the spread of galamsey in his traditional area.

He also, on behalf of the Ministry, thanked the Chief for his assistance, advice and encouragement during his tenure as the sector Minister.

Speaking at a durbar at Mampong on Sunday as part of activities to mark the first Akwasidae Festival of the year 2023, he stated that the Chief had shown great concern for the Ministry regarding the issue of galamsey.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, some members of Parliament and other officials from the Ministry to the Akwasidae Festival, expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief, stressing: “If there has been a chief in Ghana who has truly fought to ensure that galamsey does not gain roots in his traditional area, it is the Mamponghene.”

The Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, commended the Lands minister for his efforts at the Ministry and urged him to continue to prove his worth and competence in holding every position the President might assign him.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu assured the Minister of his continued support adding that, he was fully aware that the Minister has just begun his political carrier and that with diligence he could go places citing the Chinese proverb that ”a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step”.

The Mamponhene expressed the hope that the Lands minister would succeed in his career and aspirations as a politician.

The Asante Mampong Traditional Council backed by ‘Concerned Citizens of Asante Mampong against Galamsey’ has protested against moves by the Minerals Commission to “rope the Asante Mampong Traditional Area into the arena of galamsey (illegal mining), which had already ravaged many communities in the country.

As a result, the Mampong Traditional Council has vehemently opposed to illegal mining and indicated its position never to endorse or support the galamsey menace.

In November last year, the Concerned Citizens of Asante Mampong Against Galamsey launched “The Say No to Mining and Galamsey” campaign at Mampong in support of the position of the Mampong Traditional Council presided over by Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.