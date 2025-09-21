6 hours ago

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has paid an official visit to the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine in the Western Region, reaffirming government’s commitment to sustainable mining and regulatory compliance.

He was accompanied by Isaac Andrews Tandoh, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, and Richard Kofi Adjei, Chief Inspector of Mines. The delegation toured the mine’s processing plant on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, where raw ore is refined into gold concentrate.

During the visit, the Minister commended Heath Goldfields, operators of the historic site, for their progress in restoring and revitalising the mine. He praised the company’s investment and commitment to sustainable operations, stressing that responsible mining is critical to Ghana’s economic growth.

Patrick Appiah Mensah, Managing Director of Heath Goldfields, reaffirmed the company’s focus on safety and sustainability.

“Since January 2025, safety has remained our top priority. Critical infrastructure has been rebuilt, underground workings stabilised, and community recruitment and training are ongoing. National mining and environmental standards are being strictly enforced,” he said.

Mensah emphasised that the Bogoso-Prestea Mine remains central to the local community’s future and pledged that operations would continue to be guided by responsible and sustainable development principles.

Officials from the Minerals Commission echoed the Minister’s call for strong compliance and oversight in the sector. They expressed optimism that the restored mine would contribute significantly to both regional development and Ghana’s broader socio-economic progress.

The visit, stakeholders said, underscored the importance of responsible mining as a driver of community well-being and national growth.