14 minutes ago

The Lante Dzan We Clan, a division of the Asere Kotopon quarters of the Ga State, ushered in the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival last Saturday.

The festival was celebrated in a restricted form last year following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Last Saturday’s celebration witnessed the ritual of the sprinkling of kpokpoi, the traditional Homowo meal, by the chiefs and the pouring of libation amidst traditional drumming and dancing in an atmosphere that promotes a reunion of family members and general merry-making.

It also involved the firing of muskets in a traditional Ga setting of music and dance.

Kpokpoi ritual

The Chief of Lante Dzan We, Nii Lantei Otanka II, explained that the sprinkling of kpoikpoi was an activity performed to show gratitude to God and the ancestors for a bountiful harvest and to also ask for blessings in the years ahead.

He called on the people of the Ga State to unite and urged them to emulate the Lante Dzan We Clan for installing a leader without dispute.

“Every Ga citizen is worried about the conflict caused by the installation of two chiefs in some of the Ga traditional states,” he lamented.

Nii Otanka expressed the hope that the people would settle their differences and focus more on moving the Ga State forward.

The Lante Dzan We Clan is said to be the custodian of the calendar for the celebration of the Homowo Festival.

Source: graphic.com.gh