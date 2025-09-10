6 hours ago

Elon Musk has ceded the crown of “world’s richest person” to Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, following an extraordinary rally in Oracle’s stock.

According to Bloomberg, Ellison’s net worth soared by $101 billion in a single day, reaching $393 billion, after Oracle reported blowout earnings on Tuesday evening. That jump eclipsed Musk’s $385 billion fortune, marking the largest one-day wealth increase ever recorded by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The surge was fueled by unprecedented demand for Oracle’s data center capacity from artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Shares of Oracle skyrocketed 40% by mid-morning on Wednesday, one of the sharpest moves ever for a company already worth nearly $700 billion.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz revealed that the company had signed four multibillion-dollar contracts with customers during the quarter and expects several more soon. The deals cement Oracle’s position as a critical infrastructure provider to AI firms requiring massive computing power. In July, Oracle struck a landmark agreement to supply OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, with 4.5 gigawatts of electricity to run its AI software.

Ellison, Oracle’s largest individual shareholder, has been the chief beneficiary of this meteoric rise. His wealth leap positions him above Musk, who has largely held the top spot since 2021 thanks to Tesla and SpaceX. Musk has briefly lost the title before—to Bernard Arnault of LVMH in 2021 and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in 2024—but consistently regained it.

Oracle’s momentum comes amid a broader AI boom that has transformed global markets. Tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and others have all surged past multi-trillion-dollar valuations as investors bet heavily on AI’s future. Oracle’s stock alone has more than doubled this year, rising 103%.

Ellison’s journey to this milestone traces back to 1977, when he co-founded Oracle after dropping out of college. Now 81, the billionaire owns 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lana’i, is credited with reviving the Indian Wells tennis tournament in California, and maintains deep ties in U.S. politics.

Whether Oracle’s extraordinary rally holds will determine how long Ellison remains the world’s richest. But for now, the AI revolution has pushed him to the very top of the global wealth rankings.