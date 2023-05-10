51 minutes ago

FC Samartex 1996's dependable left-back, Larry Sumaila, is brimming with optimism as he believes his team will secure their place in the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

In an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, Sumaila expressed his confidence that FC Samartex would avoid the drop zone and retain their spot in the top-flight league following their debut appearance.

The experienced full-back emphasized the team's meticulous approach, taking each match into account and carefully calculating their path to success.

"Definitely, we are in a good position, but we are taking it match by match and analyzing our calculations very carefully," Sumaila stated during the Radio Gold interview. He firmly asserted that their ambition was to stay in the league and build upon their debut season's achievements.

Considering FC Samartex's maiden campaign, Sumaila acknowledged that their primary objective was securing their place in the league. However, he also expressed the team's long-term aspirations, stating, "This is our first time coming, so our ambition is to stay in the league, and next season we will work towards winning the league if possible."

Sumaila, who joined FC Samartex on a free transfer from Accra Hearts of Oak prior to the start of the 2022/23 season, brings a wealth of experience to the team.

His presence and contributions have undoubtedly bolstered the squad's defensive capabilities.

As the 2022/23 Premier League season draws to a close, FC Samartex currently sits in a relatively comfortable position, occupying 8th place with 42 points.

With only four matches remaining, Sumaila's optimism reflects the team's determination to maintain their Premiership status and build on their success in future campaigns.

Sumaila's confidence in FC Samartex's survival not only instills belief within the team but also ignites hope and excitement among their loyal supporters.