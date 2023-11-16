2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Larry Sumaila, has voiced his discontent following the dismissal of Martin Koopman, the Dutch trainer, by the Phobians due to a series of poor performances in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Koopman's tenure saw two victories, two losses, and six draws in the first 10 games of the season, leading to his departure.

Sumaila expressed concern about the frequent changes in coaching staff, emphasizing that it hampers the club's growth.

The former player stated, "When coaches come and go, it’s a bit sad because sometimes it slows the performance of the club and the team." He highlighted the challenge players face in adapting to different coaching styles, affecting their performance.

Sumaila acknowledged that player adaptation to a coach's playing style can lead to excellent performance, but abrupt changes disrupt the rhythm.

He emphasized the importance for players to adjust and give their best under new coaching regimes.

With assistant coach Abdul Bashiru Tijanin leading the team on an interim basis, Hearts of Oak aims to regain momentum and return to winning ways.

The team faces Accra Lions in the upcoming matchday 11 game at the Accra Sports Stadium, seeking to overcome recent challenges and build a positive trajectory under new leadership.