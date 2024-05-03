The trio are joined by left back Francis Acquah of Bechem United, Karela United defender Maxwell Agyemang and Accra Lions duo Musah Hamzata and Issah Ibrahim.

Midfielders, Shawkan Mohammed (Accra Lions), Samuel Tenedu (Legon Cities) and Sadat Mohammed (Nsoatreman FC) as well as attackers, Frederick Akatuk (Legon Cities), Steven Mukwala (Asante Kotoko) and Giyasu Mohammed (Karela United) made the list.

Fredrick Akatuk scored a spectacular in the 95th minute as Legon Cities survived a late scare to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at the Theatre of Dreams. The youngster opened the scoring for the Royals inside 40 minutes but Chelsea equalized through Kofi Ansu Patrick in the 86th minute before Rahim Yaya Abdul added the second goal for Legon Cities two minutes later. Dramani Awuah drew Berekum Chelsea level before Akatuk fired home the winner in the 95th minute.

Another standout performer on Matchday 28 is Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare who made jaw dropping saves to deny Medeama SC the three points at Tarkwa. The former Accra Lions player was simply amazing in the game that saw the champions come from behind to pick a point at home.

Ibrahim Giyasu scored the winning goal for Karela United in a rare away win over Aduana FC at Dormaa.

Here are this week’s choices from Laryea Kingston: