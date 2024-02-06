6 hours ago

Former Ghanaian international footballer, Laryea Kingson, has called upon the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a capable local coach for the national team, the Black Stars.

The vacancy for the head coach position arose after Chris Hughton's departure following the disappointing performance of the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In response, a five-member committee has been tasked with recommending a new coach to the GFA's Executive Council within 21 days.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Kingson emphasized the importance of selecting a competent local coach or, alternatively, an expatriate coach who would collaborate effectively with a local counterpart.

"Find a local coach or someone that we know is for us who is competent, then if you are bringing an expatriate coach, look for one who has the experience to support him [local coach]," Kingson asserted.

He stressed the need for transparency in the selection process, urging the GFA to prioritize coaches based on their qualifications and suitability for the role, rather than personal connections.

"The coach must do a presentation for Ghanaians to know what he is bringing on board than to say this coach is my friend or the person that recommended this coach is my friend so let’s give the job to him," Kingson elaborated.

Furthermore, Kingson expressed his own readiness to take on the coaching role for the Black Stars if given the opportunity.

Currently, Maxwell Konadu and Michael Osei are the sole local coaches who have applied for the vacant coaching position, indicating a pool of local talent eager to contribute to the national team's success.