2 hours ago

Laryea Kingston has issued a heartfelt apology for not meeting the expectations of Ghanaians after the Black Starlets' disappointing exit from the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The Black Starlets fell short of qualifying for the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship on Saturday.

The loss dashed hopes of qualification, leaving many fans and stakeholders deeply disappointed.

Kingston, who initially announced his resignation following the defeat, later issued an apology, acknowledging that he could have handled the situation better.

"I realised that the reasons for the immense support have largely been because of the work of the technical team, which I am privileged to lead the past few months, our playing style, and the commitment of the players to change the narrative about Ghana’s U17 teams’ recent history," Kingston expressed in a statement.

"I apologise unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love, and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians.

We worked very hard for several weeks for the chance to reach the final of the WAFU tournament to compete for the ultimate prize, but it was not to be."

Despite the setback, Kingston expressed gratitude for the support and vowed to learn from the experience to ensure better performance in the future.