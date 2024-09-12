26 minutes ago

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has emphasized the importance of appointing qualified coaches in the Ghana Premier League, arguing that nepotism and personal connections are hindering the development of local clubs.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Kingston criticized the current practice where coaches are often appointed based on friendships and connections rather than merit.

"The clubs should make sure they hire the right technical persons, not just because, 'Oh, I'm friends with this coach,'" he stated.

Kingston expressed concern over club owners prioritizing control over expertise, allowing undue influence on coaching decisions.

He pointed out that some owners might hire coaches they can control, rather than those capable of delivering results.

"It's not about the club owners assessing the coach who is capable of doing the job, but because he's my friend, because I can control him, I'll give him that job," he explained.

He suggested that hiring qualified coaches, rather than relying on personal connections, would significantly benefit the league.

"These are some of the things that, if we put in place, hiring a very good coach who knows how to do the job," Kingston emphasized.

Kingston also highlighted the potential consequences of prioritizing friendships over building a strong team culture, including potentially resorting to unethical practices:

"At the end of the day, I'm going to pay—sorry to say, I'm going to pay—the referee to get results," he concluded.

The former Ghana U-17 coach has been linked with the Hearts of Oak job following the club's disappointing start to the new season, marked by a defeat to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.