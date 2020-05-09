38 minutes ago

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingson had a memorable playing career with the senior national team aside that incident in 2006 that prevented him from playing at the mundial which he contributed enormously towards qualification.

He played with most of the so called 'golden generation' that had the fabulous four midfielders of himself, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien helping the nation to its first ever World Cup in Germany in 2006.

The former Heart of Midlotian midfielder has named his all time Black Stars XI and it included his senior brother Richard Kingson as the goalkeeper.

With the back four consisting of Hans Adu Sarpei, John Paintsil, John Mensah and Eric Addo.

In the middle of the park he went for himself, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah and Sulley Ali Muntari.

While in attack he went for the specialist in qualifiers Mathew Amoah who helped Ghana qualifier for our maiden World Cup and several other tournaments with Africa's top scorer at the World Cup Asamoha Gyan leading the line.

Laryea Kingston Best XI:

GK - Richard Kingson, Hans Adu Sarpei, John Paintsil, Eric Addo, John Mensah, Laryea Kingston, Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah,Mathew Amoah and Asamoah Gyan