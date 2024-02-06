7 hours ago

As calls for Manchester United's rising star Kobbie Mainoo to join the Black Stars squad grow louder, former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has advocated for patience and a strategic approach in assessing the youngster's potential inclusion.

The buzz surrounding Mainoo intensified following his standout performances in the English Premier League, particularly his game-winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday.

Acknowledging the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) interest in Mainoo, Kingston, currently serving as an assistant coach for the Black Starlets, stressed the importance of a systematic approach.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Kingston emphasized the need for careful consideration and personal engagement with Mainoo before rushing into a national team call-up.

"Here is a case where we have a young boy coming up and he is doing well with Manchester United and all of a sudden Ghanaians say we should bring him. Have we thought about integration, how many times has he even come to Ghana?" Kingston remarked.

Drawing from his experience in integrating overseas-born talents like Junior Agogo and Quincy Owusu-Abeyie into the national team, Kingston emphasized the importance of making Mainoo feel at home.

He urged for personal visits to Manchester United to connect with Mainoo and ensure his comfort before considering him for the national team.

Kingston stressed the necessity of evaluating Mainoo's playing style and its alignment with the Black Stars' strategy and philosophy.

Additionally, he cautioned against overlooking the potential challenges of integrating a player who may not have strong ties to Ghana despite his heritage.

"We need to talk to him, visit him at Manchester United and let him feel that he is welcome then slowly you lure him into the environment.

Agogo and Quincy and all those people, some of us were part of their integration. We helped them to fit in and feel comfortable," Kingston emphasized.