Former Ghanaian midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has issued a strong caution to the Black Stars, urging them to guard against complacency as they approach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is considered one of the favorites in Group B, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Kingston emphasized the absence of minnows in modern football and pointed to recent surprises from teams like Comoros and the Central African Republic.

He highlighted the strategic training of these teams to resist pressure and create upsets against football giants.

The former midfielder reminded the Black Stars of recent setbacks, particularly the loss to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and their early elimination in the 2021 AFCON.

Kingston stressed the need for Ghana to approach every match with focus and determination, respecting the capabilities of their opponents.

As Ghana prepares for its 24th AFCON appearance, the warning from Kingston serves as a timely reminder for the team to stay vigilant and approach every game with the seriousness it deserves.

The AFCON 2023 tournament will take place in Ivory Coast, commencing on January 13 and concluding on February 11, 2024.