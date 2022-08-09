42 minutes ago

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has opened up about how difficult the 2021/2022 season had been very difficult for him due to injuries.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder played only six matches the entire season due to two debilitating injuries.

He initially suffered a thigh muscle strain before suffering a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for the entire season.

The Ghanaian midfielder missed more than 30 matches for his side as he went through rehabilitation in a bid to regain his fitness.

Speaking in the special episode of Assist Analysis to the Turkish media, the Ghanaian opened up about how he suffered last season.

"Last year was very difficult for me. I went through a difficult time, I experienced a different situation. Injury is something that happens to every football player. I spent this injury working very well. As you know, it takes time to come back from injuries. It took time for me too, but I believe that I am ready for this mentally and physically.

Since returning to Turkey, the Ghanaian has had an impressive career playing well for Kasimpasa before joining his current club and also had a loan spell at Besiktas.