4 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, honouring her as a trusted confidant whose counsel helped him navigate the weight of kingship.

Delivering the message through business magnate Sir Sam Jonah at the Dote Yie ceremony, the Asantehene spoke of the deep personal bond he shared with his elder sister.

“For me, she was my confidante. In moments when the burdens of kingship pressed heavily upon me, I could turn to her not as the Asantehemaa but as my sister, menua panin. She had the rare ability to speak to me as both a mother and a friend,” he said.

Otumfuo praised her wisdom and measured counsel, noting that her words were always thoughtful and deeply rooted in experience.

The solemn event at the Manhyia Palace brought together leading national figures, including former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, all of whom joined in mourning the Queen Mother.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, remembered for her grace and unifying presence, passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 98.