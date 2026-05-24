Late Beverly Afaglo’s manager confirms her cause of death

Portrait of a woman with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a white top and suspenders, looking directly at the camera.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 24, 2026

Beloved Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo lost her life following a two-year struggle with cancer, according to her manager Abu Iddris, who has broken his silence on the circumstances of her passing.

In an interview with Ghana Weekend on Sunday, May 24, Abu Iddris confirmed that Afaglo passed away on Saturday night at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

“She’s been battling cancer for two years. It’s been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it ended,” he said.

He revealed that the illness originated as breast cancer before spreading further, driven by its genetic nature.

News of her death was first made public by her husband, musician Eugene Baah — widely known as Choirmaster of the Praye music group — through an emotional social media post on Sunday, May 24, 2026. She was 42 years old.

Despite her condition worsening, Iddris said Beverly never stepped back from her professional commitments or her family, pressing on even as she underwent treatment.

“In fact, we shot things for her while she was undergoing treatment. The premieres, the promotions — she was undergoing treatment through all of it. She lived while doing her very best until the cancer really overtook her,” he recounted.

He also disclosed that Beverly had sought medical care in the United States, where doctors advised her to remain given the superior treatment options available.

She declined, choosing instead to return home to be with her children.

“She chose to come be with her kids, knowing the situation. This is the kind of person she is. She chose to come see her kids and spend the last days with them at a cost,” Iddris said.

The family has yet to announce funeral arrangements as they grieve her loss.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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