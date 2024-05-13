16 hours ago

The spirit of Christian Atsu, the late Ghanaian footballer, was honoured during the Newcastle United vs. Brighton match at St. James' Park as his family attended the event.

Atsu's wife, Mari Claire Rupio, accompanied by their children Joshua and Godwin, made a poignant tribute by sporting Newcastle kits. Mari Claire wore the home jersey, while her sons donned the away version.

At halftime, Mari Claire shared images and clips on her Instagram (@mariclareuk), capturing their presence at the stadium despite the eventual 1-1 draw.

One particularly touching moment was captured in a video showing young Godwin wearing a jersey bearing Atsu's iconic #30, reminiscent of his time playing for Newcastle during the 2016/2017 season.

Fans were deeply moved by the family's gesture, expressing heartfelt emotions upon witnessing their tribute to Atsu's memory.

This touching display served as a poignant reminder of Atsu's profound impact both on and off the pitch, leaving fans reflecting on the enduring legacy he left behind.

Atsu tragically passed away in February 2023 during the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, but his memory continues to be cherished by fans worldwide.