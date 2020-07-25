1 hour ago

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has eulogized the late coach Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie for opening doors of opportunities for him to realize his footballing dream.

He says the former Ghana coach changed his playing position and that was his breakthrough in football.

John Paintsil was part of the Black Satellites squad that played under coach Afranie at the 2001 World U-20 Youth Championship in Argentina where Ghana came second.

According to the former Fulham star, what the late coach Afranie gave him cannot be quantified in any terms as it changed his life entirely for good.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, he stressed how the late coach E.K Afranie changed his career as a footballer.

"Coach E.K Afranie gave me the opportunity to realise my football career. "

"He changed my position and that was my breakthrough."

"I am forever grateful to him, the chance he gave me is more than the car i bought for him. May his soul rest in peace" he said.

Paintsil played for Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals on the local scene before starting his globe trotting with his first stop being Israel where he played for the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

After the 2006 World Cup where he shone he made a move to England where he played for West Ham before joining Fulham and then to Leicester City then back to Israel and his last playing days was spent in South African playing for Maritzburg United and Santos before hanging his boots.

In 2016, John Paintsil was appointed as the new assistant coach of South African Premier League club Kaizer Chiefs.

Then 35-year-old worked alongside Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela, who was in charge of Paintsil at Maritzburg United before he was released some few months later.

He now works for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities as part of their backroom staff .

John Paintsil was capped 89 times by Ghana from 2001 -2013 playing at two World Cups 2006,2010 and several AFCON tournaments.