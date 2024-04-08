4 hours ago

Defender Rashid Alhassan proved to be the hero for Karela United as his late goal secured a vital 1-0 win over Heart of Lions in their battle to avoid relegation.

Alhassan, operating from the centre-back position, found the back of the net on the stroke of full time, sealing the victory for Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu.

Heart of Lions had their chances to take the lead earlier in the match, but Mustapha Yakubu failed to convert a crucial first-half penalty, leaving the visitors to rue their missed opportunity.

With the win, Karela United boosts their hopes of avoiding relegation, while Heart of Lions remain entrenched in the relegation zone, facing an uphill battle to secure their safety with just 10 matches left in the season.