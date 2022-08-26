2 hours ago

Following the death of Mion-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, Mion has installed a regent.

Alhassan Abdulai is the first son of the late Mion-Lana, and by customary law, the regent upon the demise of his father.

He will now be known as Mion-gbanglana Alhassan Abdulai.

He was installed on August 26, 2022.

The Mion Lana Naa Abdulai Mahamadu III passed on at the age of 48.

Mahamadu Abdulai as he was privately known as Naa Abdulai Mahamadu III became a chief at the age at an early age of 14 after the death of his father.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.

However, he was made to stay indoors without seeing daylight for over 30 years until his late father’s final funeral rite was performed in December 2018.

He was then enskinned as the paramount chief of the Mion Traditional Council on the 3rd of March 2019.

Based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship, he was the next in line to take over from Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II until he died on Wednesday at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital after a short illness.

Naa Abdulai III left behind four wives and twelve children. The final funeral rites of both personalities will be held at a later date.