Agnes Boakye is reported to have died in London

The wife of the late Sir John has reportedly passed on.

Mrs. Agnes Boakye, popularly known as Agnes Owusu Afriyie, is reported to have died in London on August 29, 2022.

According to Kofi TV who broke the news, she died at the age of 67.

Details of the cause of death are yet to be made public.

The late Agnes Boakye sometime last year, sued Trustees of her late husband's Will.

The trustees identified as Nana Boakye Akeampong and Charles Owusu have been instructed to discontinue sharing the properties of the deceased.

The widow stated that Sir John's family have turned a blind eye to the fact that she is unwell and they have refused to offer financial help.

She referenced Section 13 of the Wills Act, Act 360 of 1971 and Article 22(1) of the 1992 constitution and said that no provisions were made for her in the Will.

The late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, was laid to rest on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Source: Ghanaweb