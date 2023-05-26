26 minutes ago

Latif Adaari has been appointed as referee for the Access Bank Division One League Zone One play-off final between Eleven Wonders and Bofoakwa Tano on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Accra Sports stadium.

The 34-year old FIFA referee will be assisted by Paul Atimaka (Assistant I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant II) and Julian Nunoo (Fourth Official).

Eleven Wonders won the race in Zone One A as Bofoakwa Tano picked the slot in Zone One B to book their place for the championship playoff.

Zone One of the Access Bank Division One League was split into two zones due to lack of resources in the Zone especially the three Northern Regions and the seeming tension and violence that have characterized the Zone in the last couple of seasons.

Currently, seven Zone One clubs, namely, Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Real Tamale United, Legon Cities, Tamale City and Nsoatreman FC compete in the betPawa Premier League.

The match will be broadcast live on Max TV and also stream on the Facebook and YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association.