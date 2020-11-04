53 minutes ago

Former Ashantigold midfielder Latif Anabilla joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 3 year deal during the transfer window.

The 26 year old joined the Porcupine as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with GPL side Ashanti Gold.

According to the player he is unfazed by the pressure at Kumasi Asante Kotoko and hopes to be a huge success with the club.

He adds up to a set of experience players at the camp of the reds as they prepare to launch another Premier League and Africa-conquering campaign next season.

Speaking in an interview with the Kotoko in house media channel, he stated his happiness to have joined the porcupine warriors.

VIDEO BELOW: