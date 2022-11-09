58 minutes ago

The Ghana School of Law has asked students to submit their social media handles for monitoring to ensure that they maintain a character befitting the legal profession.

According to the Director of the School, Yaw Oppong, this will help many students willing to be called to the bar to maintain a good character.

“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.

“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” Mr Oppong said during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council executives.

He, therefore, charged the students to submit themselves for the character checks before the General Legal Council’s approval.

This will ensure that the students’ good character requirements are not compromised, Yaw Oppong added.

“Once we are doing our best to ensure that as many of you as possible who want to help yourselves go beyond the stage you are, and we are succeeding, it will not compromise your good character.

“It’s of no use if you are qualified to go to second year, and you are told that you cannot go because of bad character,” he noted.