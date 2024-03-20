2 hours ago

The government has announced plans to enact legislation authorizing organ donations by the end of the year.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, said the Act will also regulate organ transplants and related treatments.

This action is in response to growing demands in Ghana to enable organ donations, which might considerably help save lives.

Dr. Nsiah Asare underlined the government’s continuous efforts to accelerate the passage of this law.

He added that, a group of healthcare professionals has presented a draft letter to the Ministry of Health asking for tissue and organ transplant programs.

The proposed Law seeks to govern several elements of organ donation, including the donation of essential organs like eyes, hearts, and kidneys in the event of an accident or death.

He stressed the significance of parliamentary approval to maintain legal clarity on organ donation and transplantation procedures.

“There is a draft document which has been sent to the Ministry of Health by a group of health professionals who have interest in tissue and organ transplant. So, there should be tissue organ donation and transplant law so that people can donate, for example, their eyes for cornea transplant.

“They can donate their heart, they can donate their kidneys or whatever if they have an accident or in case of accident or in case of death. We should have a law passed by Parliament, to back it so that there will be no legal issues of organ donation and transplantation. And this is what we are working together with the Ghana Health Service.”