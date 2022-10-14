10 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Lawrence Agyekum is excited after making his debut for Austrian champions RB Salzburg over the weekend.

The 18-year old midfielder was introduced into RB Salzburg 3-2 win over SCR Altach in the 61st minute as a replacement for Guinea midfielder Sekou Koita in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Agyekum joined the Austrian champions in 2021 from West African Football Academy while they were in the Ghana Premier League.

"I am very excited to make my first team appearance, It was a great joy seeing myself in the first team jersey and making my debut," Agyekum said.

"Putting up a good performance and helping my team win was a stepping stone to great achievements ahead. Indeed, dreams come true and I’m grateful to God," he added.

He was on loan last season at Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering.