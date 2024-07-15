2 hours ago

Ebenezer Abban, the center-back for Hearts of Lions, has been awarded the NASCO Player of the Month for May/June. Abban netted an impressive seven goals in six Premier League games and earned one NASCO Player of the Match award.

Abban won the accolade ahead of Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Amankona and Steven Desse Mukwala of Asante Kotoko, who scored seven and four goals respectively.

This recognition adds Abban to the prestigious list of players who have won the monthly award in the recently concluded 2023-24 Premier League season.

As part of his prize, Abban will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.