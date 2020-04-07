25 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams says he did not resign for Asante Kotoko because he would not be allowed to go out with the contract document.

The center back has in the past played for Asante Kotoko on two different occasions first in 2005 before rejoining the club after a stint abroad in 2018.

He says when the contract document was prepared for him to sign he told officials of the club that he wanted to go and study the contract details but he was told he won't be allowed to send the contract home.

Ahmed Adams talking in an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm, disclosed that he was later informed by the club's management that If he did not sign the club will bring in his replacement.

After his second stint he wanted to join Kotoko but he says an incident happened that pushed him to Berekum Chelsea.

He says when he demanded an increase to his salary to reach GHC1000 he was told by the then legal director of the club Yaw Boafo that "Is he Lionel Messi to demand such outrageous salary increment".

The defender has since been with Berekum Chelsea and was part of the squad that whipped Kotoko one nil in the league at the Baba Yara Stadium.