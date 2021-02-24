18 minutes ago

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning has challenged Gabby Otchere Darko to make his stance on the LGBTQI known to Ghanaians.

His call comes after the New Patriotic Starlwat’s tweet that called on the public to stop spreading hatred against the LGBTQI community.

A section of the public has lately been chewing so hard on the gay community after an advocacy office was established and commissioned for them. Many are those who have taken to social media to express their disgust for the actions of the community and the need for the leaders of the country to take a step to salvage the situation before it gets out of hand.

In reaction to this, Gabby took to his twitter account to admonish the public over what he described as hatred for the gay community.

“You don’t have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and ‘culture’ minus hate. Hate sucks!” His tweet reads.

But lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, reacting to Gabby’s comment told Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show; “He has said his mind but we are not generating any hate. On the contrary, we are building a hospital to help them. You see that is the strategy of homosexuals and LGBT propagandists.”

“I wish Gabby will be open and say it as it is. One, he is an atheist, he doesn’t even believe in God and he believes in homosexuals. He shouldn’t hide behind his words. He and some of his friends believe in it and I don’t want him to run away from it. Let’s confront it and debate it”. He added.

He furthered that mostly, activists of the LGBTQ+ tend to focus on the identity of the individuals involved in this act rather than focusing on “their behaviour and the consequences of their behaviour”

Meanwhile, some groups and organizations like the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, the Christian Council of Ghana, and the office of the Chief Imam have all waded in the discussion and are demanding swift action from leaders of the land.