After a successful vetting, Lawyer, Kpeli Worlase has been cleared by the Eastern Regional election committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contest contest the Afram Plains North parliamentary seat.

Kpeli Worlase contested the seat in 2020 and lost the bid to Betty Krosbi Mensah, the incumbent MP with a total of 418 votes as against 629.

Speaking after his vetting, he said he aims to proritize the well-being of the people of Afram Plains.

"My political mission is to prioritize the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their background or status," he said, adding "I believe in promoting equality, justice, and freedom for all members of our community."

According to him, "I am committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen, including the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I also believe in providing access to quality healthcare and education."

He added that "As a political Leader, I will work tirelessly to promote policies that address income inequality, reduce poverty, and protect the environment. I believe that it is my responsibility to create a better future for generations to come, and that starts with taking action today."

"I believe in building strong, inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. I will work towards creating a society that is more empathetic, compassionate, and understanding of each other's differences," he promised.

He added, "Together, we can create a better Afran Plains for everyone, and I will continue to fight for what we believe in and what our fathers have toiled for."