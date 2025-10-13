Private legal practitioner Jonathan Owusu Asare has formally written to the Office of the President seeking confirmation regarding reports of a petition calling for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Yonny Kulendi.

In a letter dated October 7, 2025, addressed to the Information Officer at Jubilee House, Asare invoked the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) and Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to access information in the public interest.

The lawyer explained that his request follows media reports and public discussions regarding the petition filed by Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta on September 30, 2025.

The petition accuses Justice Kulendi of judicial misconduct, specifically alleged improper interference in proceedings during the now-discontinued ambulance procurement trial involving Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others.

In his request, Asare sought clarification on two key points:



Whether a petition for the removal of Justice Yonny Kulendi has indeed been filed.

The exact date on which such a petition was lodged.

Mr. Asare emphasised that his inquiry was made in the interest of transparency and accountability, to clarify the Presidency's position on the matter.

If confirmed, the petition is expected to follow the constitutional procedures outlined in Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.