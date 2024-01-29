11 hours ago

Le Havre manager Luka Elsner commended Ghana captain Andre Ayew for his exceptional performance, scoring a brace in the team's 3-3 draw against Lorient.

Ayew, who returned to France after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with Ghana, played a pivotal role in securing a vital point for Le Havre.

The Black Stars forward showcased his leadership qualities, making a significant impact just 20 minutes into the game.

Luka Elsner expressed admiration for Ayew's ability to lead the team, especially after a challenging AFCON experience.

The match saw Le Havre twice coming from behind to secure a point at the Stade du Moustoir. Despite the difficulty in preparation and content, Elsner praised the team's resilience and talent.

"I am amazed by the ability of my team, who managed to come back twice. It was a difficult match for us, difficult to prepare for and difficult in content," said Elsner.

Le Havre secured a valuable point in their quest for league survival, with Ayew's brace playing a crucial role.

The Ghanaian captain has now scored two goals for Le Havre since joining the club in December 2022.