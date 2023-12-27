21 hours ago

Southern Zone leaders Hasaacas Ladies will be at home to Faith Ladies in the final match of the first round of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The ‘Dooo Ladies’ face a tough competition in Faith Ladies, a side that have yet to lose a game this season. Elsewhere at the Madina, Berry Ladies return home to play Police Ladies after losing to Jonina Ladies on Matchday eight.

Read on for the Southern Zone Preview:

BERRY LADIES VRS POLICE LADIES

Berry Ladies suffered a 3-0 loss to Jonina Ladies at the Auntie Aku Astro Turf on Matchday eight of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League to further lose grip of the title in the Southern Zone as they lie in third place – eight points behind leaders Hasaacas Ladies. Berry Ladies will host Police Ladies FC at the Madina Astro turf in the last game in the first round of the League. They have been impressive at home going into this encounter. Police Ladies who lost 2-0 to leaders Hasaacas Ladies are bent on redeeming themselves to improve their position in the League log. The Police outfit are currently 5th in the League table with 11 points – 11 points behind leaders Hasaacas Ladies and 3 points short of their opponents. Both teams aim to work their sox off to end the first half of the season on a high.

ESSIAM SOCRATES VRS SEA LIONS

Bottom placed clubs Essiam Socrates and Sea Lions will clash in a regional derby at the Abaasa Astro Turf in a relegation dog fight. Sea Lions who staged a comeback this season, are at the foot of the log with 2 points from 8 games after picking only draws. Socrates enjoyed a flamboyant debut Premier League in the 2022/23 football season but this form in the ongoing campaign has been underwhelming after recording just one win and two draws as we wrap up the first round of the season. This will be the first meeting between the two central region clubs in any competition. The host have strengthened their team in terms of depth and looks hungry to maximize the points at stake.

LADYSTRIKERS VRS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

Ladystrikers and Soccer Intellectuals will do battle in another regional derby at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape coast. The fixture which will be the last game for the first round will also serve as the last game of the 2023 calendar year. Ladystrikers beat Sea Lions 3-1 to secure their second win of the season. They bounced back after suffering two consecutive home defeats to Police Ladies and Faith Ladies respectively. Soccer Intellectuals on the other hand drew at home against Army Ladies and are poised to return to winning ways. Even though Ladystrikers won 3-2 in their last encounter, the clash will be a delight to watch since both teams need points to cushion them well before going into the break.

HASAACAS LADIES VRS FAITH LADIES

League leaders Hasaacas Ladies will aim to end the first round of the campaign on a good note having led the standings right from the get go. The Sekondi giants will face a tricky test against Faith Ladies Saturday. Hasaacas Ladies still remain the only team that are yet to drop points at home in the League. The record holders are poised to maintain their home dominance by recording a win over a side that are unbeaten in the League. A win will keep them at the top of the table after opening an eight point gap in the title race. Faith Ladies have drawn 5 and won 3, while Hasaacas Ladies have won 7 and drawn 1 and goes into the encounter as favorites following their incredible record in the season.

ARMY LADIES VRS JONINA LADIES

After dropping a point against Soccer Intellectuals, Army Ladies would host newbies Jonina Ladies at the Teshie Mats Park on Sunday. The security side despite sitting fourth in the table is hopeful of sweeping all three points to increase their chances of clinching a top four spot. Jonina Ladies FC on the other hand would come into the game as a side seeking to cause an upset. The Santa Maria based club beat Berry Ladies 3-0 over the weekend and would make another audacious attempt to down Army Ladies on Sunday.

Southern Zone Fixtures:

