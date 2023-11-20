48 minutes ago

Skyy FC snatched a 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks to maintain their place at the top of the table in Zone Two.

The Zone’s top scorer Andrews Cobbinah scored his sixth goal of the season in the 38th minute to put the home team in the lead.

Elmina Sharks leveled matters through Tanko Ali in the 40th minute but Emmanuel Fosu Kyei scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute. Skyy FC lead the Zone with 15 points after 7 games.

Meanwhile, former Premier League side New Edubiase United registered their second win in the spin as they beat Sefwi All Stars 2-1 at home.

Dennis Mensah scored the first goal for New Edubiase United in the 5th minute before Bernard Kokonu added the second goal in the 66th minute.

Junior Yeboah was on hand to get Sefwi All Stars a consolation goal from the spot in the 89th minute. Bernard Kokonu of New Edubiase United was adjudged the best player of the match.

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs pip Nzema Kotoko 1-0 at the Robert Mensah stadium with Enock Afram scoring the only goal of the game in the 2nd minute.

Here are the results in Zone Two: