Tamale City recorded a 2-1 victory over Wa Suntaa to maintain their position on top of the table in Zone One A.

Abdulai Salifu sent shivers down the spine of the host with a 56th minute goal but Tamale City responded through Basit Lamale in the 64th minute before Yaaro Isaac scored the winning goal for Tamale City in the 83rd minute.

Mighty Royals came out victorious in their game against Young Apostles following a 2-0 win at home.

Acheampong Millard scored the first goal for Mighty Royals in the 45th minute as they went into the break with a slim lead. In the second half, Mighty Royals doubled their lead through Elvis Addo in the 53rd minute and hanged on to win the game by two goals to nil - securing them the top spot in Zone One B.

Meanwhile, Northern City shared the spoils with Victory Club Warriors with Hayford Boafo and Richmond Bonsu netting for either side. Hayford scored the first goal for Victory Club Warriors in the 42nd minute before Richmond Bonsu equalized for Northern City in the 65th minute.

