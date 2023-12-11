2 hours ago

Vision FC beat Hohoe United 3-2 to stay on top of the table in Zone Three. Offei Ofori Gideon scored first in the 2nd minute as Patrick Mensah added the second goal in the 13th minute but Farouk Mohammed netted in the 37th minute to give his side a slim lead at half time.

Frank Aborah Duku sealed victory for Vision FC in the 80th minute before Safianu Usman reduced the deficit in the 89th minute for Hohoe United.

Elsewhere, Na God FC recorded 3-1 victory over Attram de Visser to keep the pressure on Vision FC. Erickson Dugah scored the first goal for Attram de Visser in the 5th minute as Brefo Owusu equalized for Na God FC with a 35th minute spot kick. After the break, Patrick Appiah scored the second goal for Na God FC in the 50th minute before Kwadwo Owusu put the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute.

Kotoko Royals shared the spoils with Koforidua Semper Fi in Oda. Simon Botchwey scored in the 53rd minute to give the home side a deserved lead before Aboah Donkor equalized for Koforiduah Semper Fi in the 73rd minute.

Here are the results in Zone Three: