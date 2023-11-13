3 hours ago

Zone three leaders Vision FC dropped points at home as they were held (1-1) by bottom placed Still Believe on Matchday 6 of the Access Bank Division One League.

The game was played at a very high tempo as both sides pressed for the opener but it was Charles Bartels who scored first for Still Believe in the 33rd minute.

His goal unsettled the hosts temporarily but Patrick Mensah leveled matters before the break. Chances were rare in the second half as the game ended in a draw.

In Tema - Attram De Visser beat Golden Kick 3-0 at home.

Collins Asamoah scored the first goal in the 12th minute but the away side showed resilience to prevent the home team from increasing the tally as the first half ended 1-0 in favor of Attram De Visser. Alhassan Benny scored twice in the 58th and 83rd minutes to make it 3-0 for Attram De Visser. Brace hero, Alhassan Benny was named the player after the match.

In Tafo - Susubiribi United dropped vital points at home after losing 1-0 to Home Stars.. James Asamoah’s 36th minute strike was enough to give the visitors the three points.

Here are the results in Zone Three: