2 hours ago

A former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has taken a dig at the government following his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to answer some questions regarding his bombshell report on galamsey.

He cautioned government officials to be mindful of their actions as they will not be in power forever.

The former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) was invited by the OSP in May, to answer questions regarding his report, and was later released on a GH¢2 million bail.

The renowned Heart Surgeon in a 37-page document accused government officials of engaging in galamsey or interfering in his work.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Prof Frimpong Boateng said he feels victimized by his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“These are monies belonging to the people, and so we should all account for our stewardship. If I have done anything wrong, I will go before the court and answer questions. This should apply to everyone.

Those who are in charge now should also know that at some point they will be at the other end. If you are on one side of the table, at another point in time you may be at the other end. And you will also be receiving questions. So whatever you are doing, we should be clever that you are doing everything in the interstate of Ghana.”

Among the persons mentioned in the report included a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Lord Commey, Information Minister, Oppong Nkrumah, and a host of others.

All the persons mentioned have denied the allegations.

The renowned Heart Surgeon had earlier justified his report saying he had to be brutally honest with the President. Professor Frimpong-Boateng also denied leaking the report to the public.

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the report was handed over to personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department during investigations on some missing excavators.

Many stakeholders including politicians have opined that his report merits interrogation.

Source: citinewsroom.com