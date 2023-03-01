3 hours ago

League leaders Aduana FC dropped points at home as they were held 0-0 by King Faisal at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa.

The two-time champions were hoping to record another win at home but King Faisal frustrated them all afternoon and held them to a scoreless draw.

King Faisal blew the chance to take the lead inside 35 minutes after Samuel Adom Antwi missed from the spot as Joseph Addo saved his penalty kick to keep the leaders in the game.

The first half ended goalless, but Aduana FC were the better side in the second half as they kept pushing for the opener.

Benjamin Asiedu saved the day for King Faisal as he pulled a brilliant save in the 86th minute to deny Zakaria Mumuni a late winner.

The home side kept pushing but King Faisal held their nerves to pick a vital home point.