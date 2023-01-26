4 hours ago

Leaders Aduana FC will play second placed Accra Lions in a top of the table clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday. The Dormaa lads have been on top of the League log since week 7 and will battle for another points against Accra Lions to keep hold of the top spot.

Aduana FC have won two, lost two with one game ending in a draw since Matchday nine of the League. Second placed Accra Lions are two points adrift of the leaders and one point ahead of champions Asante Kotoko who are in third place with 21 points.

Coach Samuel Fabin’s side have lost Bright Adjei in the January transfer window but has other dependable materials to carry on. The two-time champions have yet to lose a game at home despite drawing twice against FC Samartex 1996 (2-2) and Asante (0-0).

Their last meeting at the Nana Agyemanag Badu I Park ended 1-1 with Yahaya Mohammed scoring for the home side and Daniel Awuni also netting for Accra Lions. Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Godfred Opoku Ware and Sam Adams are in contention for a starting berth whiles Ibrahim Tanko aims to parade a formidable side to face the leaders.

With the absence of Dominic Nsobila, Hagan Frimpong, Basit Seidu, Jacob Amu Mensah and Shawkan Mohammed look prepared for the battle ahead.

Great Olympics will battle struggling Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Great Olympics have 19 points and occupies the 8th position whiles Karela United who have won once in their last 8 matches lie in 16th place.

Meanwhile Real Tamale United will take on new boys Nosatreman FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Nsoatreman FC are yet to win an away game and will be chasing their first away win against Real Tamale United. Only one point separates the two sides - Real Tamale United sit 9th with 18 points as Nsoatreman FC lie 13th place 17 points.

Elsewhere - Samartex face off with in form King Faisal at Nsenkyire Sports Arena. The newly promoted side have announced the signing of Samuel Frimpong from Asante on a six-month loan deal.

The attacker is expected to bring his experience to bear in their quest to avoid relegation. Samartex have won once in their last five games with one draw and one loss whiles King Faisal have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches.

Finally at Golden City Park - Berekum Chelsea have a daunting task against Dreams FC at home. Dreams FC have improved tremendously but results at the Golden City Park have not been favourable despite recording a 1-0 win in the 2021/22 season. Dreams FC are unbeaten in their last five matches but face a tough test in Berekum.

Top scorer of the League Mizack Afriyie is injured yet Kalu Ouattara, Awuah Dramani, Zackaria Fuseini, Lord Amoah, Collins Ameyaw and Kelvin Obeng will be available for selection whiles the likes of Abdul Jalilu, Ishmael Dede, Abdul Aziz and Agyemim Boateng Mensah will be pushing for a starting place.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito’s Dreams FC goes into the match on the back of their famous 1-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak in the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.